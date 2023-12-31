4 years since SC verdict, Karsevakpuram remains a curiosity corner of Ayodhya

An excited Ayodhya is eagerly waiting for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, and devotees and other visitors are pouring in from various parts of the country for a 'darshan' of the Ram Lalla, and catch a glimpse of the under-construction temple.

Many of them also visit the Karsevakpuram workshop, some out of devotion, other pulled in by sheer curiosity. Local guides also bring in visitors to the sprawling 'Karyashala', which also houses a wooden model of the originally proposed 'Ram temple'.