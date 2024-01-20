400 kg lock reaches Ayodhya from Aligarh

Ayodhya: A lock weighing around 400 kilograms, manufactured in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh town, renowned as 'Tala Nagari' (lock town), arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday.

The lock, along with its key weighing around 30 kilograms, was brought to Karsevak Puram, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office in Ayodhya by seer Annapurna Bhartiji Maharaj.

The seer mentioned that the lock and key were crafted by Satyaprakash Sharma, a lock manufacturer, and his wife Rukmani Sharma. Unfortunately, Satyaprakash passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Aligarh last month.