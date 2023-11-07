49 booked for assault, passing casteist remarks during scuffle at BHU

Varanasi: An FIR has been lodged against 49 persons after ABVP activists accused them of assault, insulting Hindu religion, spreading religious enmity and using casteist remarks during a scuffle that broke out at the Banaras Hindu University gate two days ago, police said on Tuesday. Student members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), All India Students Association (AISA) and the Bhagat Singh Chatra Morcha (BCM) clashed here on Sunday forcing police to use light force, officials said.