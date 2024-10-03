5 dead in cracker factory blast in UP

<p>Bareilly: Two people died of wounds they sustained in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in a village here, while hree people were reported dead in the incident a day before, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>In the wake of the blast on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya suspended four policemen, removed the local Station House Officer, and ordered a probe against the Circle Officer.</p>.<p>The explosion that occurred in the Sirauli Police Station area around 4 pm also caused damage to some adjoining buildings.</p>.<p>Police said they are verifying the cracker unit licence.</p>.Air pollution: SC favours suspension of fire cracker licenses.<p>Sub-inspectors Deshraj Singh and Nahar Singh and constables Ajay and Surendra were suspended.</p>.<p>Sirauli SHO Ravi Kumar was removed and sent to Police Lines, while a probe was ordered against Circle Officer Gaurav Singh.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said factory operator Nasir allegedly had the licence for another place but the house where the incident occurred belonged to his in-laws.</p>.<p>"The explosion also caused damage to at least three adjoining buildings. The man operating the firecracker unit has been identified as Nasir. He is said to have had a licence, details of which are being looked into," IG Rakesh Singh said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the kin of the dead and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the wounded.</p>.<p>"We have recovered remains of locally-made crackers from the spot. Prima facie it appears that the blast occurred because of them," SSP Arya said, ruling out deliberate act. </p>