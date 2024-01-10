JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

5 family members die of suspected asphyxiation in UP

The incident took place in Allipur Bhud village, police said, adding two more family members were admitted to a hospital.
Last Updated 10 January 2024, 00:45 IST

Follow Us

Amroha (UP): Five family members died of suspected asphyxiation here after smoke from an 'angeethi' or coal brazier filled a room they were sleeping in, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Allipur Bhud village, police said, adding two more family members were admitted to a hospital.

It is suspected that the deaths occurred due to asphyxiation as there was an 'angeethi' in the room where the people were sleeping. However, a probe will ascertain the exact cause of deaths, a police officer said.

As none of the seven people had come out of the house since Monday night, the villagers broke open the door on Tuesday evening and found the seven people lying unconscious, police said.

They were taken to a hospital but five of them -- Sonam (19), Waris (17), Mehak (16), Zaid (15) and Mahir (12) -- were declared brought dead.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 January 2024, 00:45 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT