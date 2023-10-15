5 students booked for assaulting, molesting classmate in Noida school

According to a police spokesperson, "The girl, who studies in Class 11, was assaulted by her classmates. An FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 39 police station after which the girl was sent for medical examination."

All allegations in the case are being looked into and investigated appropriately, the spokesperson said, adding, "The complainant and the accused all are minors. The school principal was informed about the episode over mail by the girl. What action did the school take after her complaint, that is also being checked."

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352, (assault or criminal force), 345A (sexual assault), and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.