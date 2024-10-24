Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

5-year-old dies at govt hospital, family alleges doctors were playing cricket

Dr Kumar acknowledged the tragic incident and assured that a committee of three doctors had been formed to investigate the allegations.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 12:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 12:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us