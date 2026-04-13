50 arrested as salary hike protest in Noida turns violent; vehicles torched, cops attacked

<p>Lucknow: The ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/vehicles-properties-vandalised-workers-stir-over-salary-hike-in-noida-turns-violent-cops-deployed-3965889">protest by workers of several private companies</a> in Noida demanding hike in salary and other benefits, turned violent on Monday with the workers setting ablaze vehicles, damaging offices and indulging in heavy stone pelting prompting the police to use tear gas shells and make a lathi charge to disperse them.</p><p>According to the police sources here, the situation was tense and security personnel in strength were deployed to maintain law and order. Around 50 protesters were taken into custody in connection with the violence, sources said.</p><p>Several police personnel were injured in the violence and were admitted to the hospital. Several vehicles, including those belonging to the police were damaged and set ablaze.</p><p>The protests triggered a massive traffic jam in Noida with the police diverting traffic at many places causing huge inconvenience to the public.</p>.Gurugram: Police lathi-charge workers at Manesar over violation of Section 163 of BNSS.<p>Sources said that the workers of several private firms had been agitating for the past few days demanding salary hikes and other benefits. Many of their demands, which included payment of overtime at double the rate, bonus on Diwali, were accepted by the representatives of the state government on Sunday.</p><p>The workers, however, said that their main demand was increasing their minimum salary to Rs 26 thousand per month, adherence to the labour laws and a weekly off. They claimed that they were paid at the rate of Rs 500-700 daily and were made to work for 10-12 hours and that it was not possible for them to make two ends meet with this wage.</p><p>The immediate trigger reportedly was the decision of the Haryana government to hike the minimum wages. The epicentre of the protests was the industrial area in Phase two where hundreds of companies operated.</p><p>Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the government was committed to protect the interests of the workers but warned against indulging in violence. </p>