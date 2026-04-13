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50 arrested as salary hike protest in Noida turns violent; vehicles torched, cops attacked

Several police personnel were injured in the violence and were admitted to the hospital. Several vehicles, including those belonging to the police were damaged and set ablaze.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsProtestsNoidasalary hike

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