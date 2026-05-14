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56 killed as storm, rain batter Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the loss of lives and damage caused by unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday and directed officials to ensure relief reaches the affected families within 24 hours.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:33 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:33 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshrainstorm

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