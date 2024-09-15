58-year-old man kills daughter-in-law, hangs self in Uttar Pradesh

Banda (UP): A 58-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death in a forest after killing his daughter-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Sunday.

The blood-soaked body of the daughter-in-law, Maya Devi (32), was found on a cot in her house in Chauka village of Mahobkanth area on Saturday, Station House Officer (SHO) Radheshyam Verma said.

There were deep injury marks on her neck, Verma said.