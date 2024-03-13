JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

6-year-old among three killed as car rams into bus in UP's Pratapgarh, two women critical

The incident took place near Bishia village in the Hathigawan area at about 8.30 pm when some people were going to Mangarh ashram from Prayagraj in a car, Kunda Circle Officer (CO) Ajit Singh said.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 19:47 IST

Follow Us

Pratapgarh (UP): Three persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and two women seriously injured on Tuesday when a car hit a roadways bus on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway here, police said.

The incident took place near Bishia village in the Hathigawan area at about 8.30 pm when some people were going to Mangarh ashram from Prayagraj in a car, Kunda Circle Officer (CO) Ajit Singh said.

The car rammed into a roadways bus, injuring five persons, including two women, Singh said.

The victims were rushed to a hopital where three of them -- Anuj Goswami (32), Vaishnavi Goswami (25) and Gungun Goswami (6) were declared brought dead, the CO said.

The condition of two women -- Anita (40) and Twinkle (25) -- was stated to critical and they were rushed to Prayagraj for better treatment, he said.

A probe is on in the matter. Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem, the officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 March 2024, 19:47 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentRoad accident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT