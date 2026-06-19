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6-year-old boy strangled over love affair in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut; mother, lover nabbed

At his instance, the police retrieved the body from the jungle and sent it for a post-mortem.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderMeerutaffair

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