6-year-old boy strangled over love affair in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut; mother, lover nabbed

<p>Meerut: A woman and her lover were arrested here in connection with the strangling of her six-year-old son, killed purportedly because he was posing an obstacle, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said that on June 16, a woman, Gurpreet Kaur, filed a missing person complaint for her son, alleging that Arpit Sharma, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, had taken the child away in a car.</p>.<p>A case was registered at Bahsuma Police Station the same day and a manhunt was launched for Sharma.</p>.Darjeeling man arrested for killing live-in partner from Sikkim over suspected affair in Bengaluru.<p>The police nabbed Sharma, who confessed that he had an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/affair">affair </a>with Gurpreet Kaur and the child was becoming a hurdle in their coming together, so he strangled him and hid his body in the forest of Hastinapur.</p>.<p>At his instance, the police retrieved the body from the jungle and sent it for a post-mortem.</p>.<p>The SP said further investigation and evidence revealed Gurpreet Kaur's involvement in the crime, following which she was also arrested on Friday.</p>.<p>Sharma has already been sent to jail after being produced before a court, while Gurpreet Kaur will be produced before the court for remand proceedings.</p>