6-year-old Dalit child forced to clean toilet, later found locked in classroom of govt school in UP

A police complaint in this regard has been given by the child's mother in which she alleged that the two teachers used to force her son to clean the toilet as they had "hatred" against Dalit children.

She alleged that due to the negligence of the teachers, her son remained locked in the classroom for more than an hour after the school closed. When her son did not reach home after the closure of the school, she inquired about him with other students, who expressed ignorance, she added.

She said she found the school closed when she went there, and heard the cries of her child, after which the villagers and her family members called the principal. Later, teacher Ravita Rani's husband reached the school with the keys and opened it.