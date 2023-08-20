7-year-old girl dies in UP village after eating poison-laced toffees, third death in incident

A seven-year-old girl who was taken ill after eating toffees that were found to be poisoned, succumbed at a hospital here on Sunday, August 20, taking the death toll in similar cases to three, police said.

Versha (7) and Arushi (4) -- who lived in the neighbourhood ate these toffees on Thursday and were later hospitalised. Arushi's health remains critical.

Two sisters Sadhna (7) and Shalini (4) died on Thursday allegedly after consuming similar toffees in a village in this district, police said.