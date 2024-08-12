70-year-old man held for rape bid on minor girl

Kanpur: A 70-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape a seven-year-old girl at his home here, police said Monday, adding that he has been arrested.

The alleged attempt to rape was foiled due to a vigilant local who had followed the man luring the girl with chocolates to his residence in the Gwaltoli area of the city on Friday, they said.

Maulana Mukhtar alias Maulana chacha was arrested on Sunday, a police officer said.