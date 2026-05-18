8 killed, 2 injured after van collides head-on with truck in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

<p>In an unfortunate incident, at least eight people were killed while two others critically injured when a van collided head-on with a truck on the Sisaiya-Lakhimpur national highway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.</p>.Pakistan forces kill 35 terrorists in Balochistan operation, capture 3 high-profile commanders.<p>The accident occurred as the van was travelling from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lakhimpur-kheri">Lakhimpur</a> to Sisaiya, particularly between Unchgaon and Bharehta villages.</p>.<p>According to news agency <em>PTI,</em> Circle Officer of Dhaurahra, Shamsher Bahadur Singh confirmed that the injured were rushed to the district hospital.</p><p><em>More details to follow...</em></p>