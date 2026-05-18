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8 killed, 2 injured after van collides head-on with truck in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

The accident occurred as the van was travelling from Lakhimpur to Sisaiya, particularly between Unchgaon and Bharehta villages.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 05:10 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 05:10 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentLakhimpur Kherihead-on collision

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