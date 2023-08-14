Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

8 people booked over inflammatory social media post in UP's Bareilly

Last Updated 14 August 2023, 09:06 IST

Eight people have been booked for allegedly making an inflammatory post and spreading it on social media in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said a video clipping of Muharram, along with objectionable remarks, was posted on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, by a person identified as Nazim Raza. It was made viral by seven others with the intention to trigger communal disturbance, the police said.

A case was registered at Hafiaganj police station against Nazim Raza alias Saddam, Owaisi, Sohil, Mustafa, Arman, Tahir Hussain and two persons named Salman.

Agarwal said that efforts were on to arrest the accused.

(Published 14 August 2023, 09:06 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshFIR

