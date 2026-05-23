<p>Shahjahanpur: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>A police officer said the incident took place on Friday evening when the girl had gone out to buy some items.</p>.<p>The accused, a resident of the same village, allegedly lured the minor while she was passing through nearby fields and took her to a tubewell, where he reportedly raped her, the officer said.</p>.Calcutta High Court orders CBI SIT to probe R G Kar rape-murder case cover-up charges.<p>The matter came to light after the victim returned home and narrated her ordeal to her family members, who approached the police.</p>.<p>The girl has been sent to a government hospital for a medical examination, police said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered based on the family's complaint, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, who has been absconding since the incident, they added.</p>