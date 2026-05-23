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Homeindiauttar pradesh

8-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh village; accused absconding

A police officer said the incident took place on Friday evening when the girl had gone out to buy some items.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshrapesexual assault

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