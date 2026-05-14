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A chocolate, then 'thank you': Touching moment between Akhilesh Yadav and niece at Prateek Yadav's funeral

Prateek, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on May 13 at the age of 38.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

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