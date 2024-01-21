A day before consecration ceremony, Ayodhya turns into fortress

Ayodhya: Unprecedented security arrangements have been made in the temple town of Ayodhya in view of the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple on Monday, where PM Modi, along with a plethora of dignitaries will be present.
According to the sources, a six-layered security blanket had been put up in Ayodhya with deployment of more than 25,000 personnel. Commandos carrying automatic weapons are deployed in the town and choppers were pressed in service to keep vigil from the skies. 31 IPS officers are present in the town to supervise the security arrangements.
Snipers were also deployed atop all high rise buildings along the route from Ayodhya airport to the temple. They were also deployed on the roofs of the houses and along the bank of Sarayu river.
Sources said that 10,000 CCTVs were installed to keep an eye on the movement of people in the town. Anti-drone system equipped with artificial intelligence has also been installed, sources added.
The commandos of SPG, CISF, CRPF, NSG, and ATS were deployed to ensure fool-proof security during the event, said the source.
Besides, security personnel in plain clothes have also been deployed. Two NSF sniper teams have also been deployed in the town.
The entire Ayodhya town has been divided into nine zones with the Ram temple having been put in the Red Zone. Scanners, and other electronic items have been installed to ensure that no suspicious items could be taken inside these zones.
Besides the Ram temple, adequate security arrangements were also made at several other important temples and buildings, including Hanumangarhi temple, Kanak Bhavan. Green corridors were made from Lucknow airport to Ayodhya and on the Poorvanchal Expressway.
Sources said that the officials had also done verification of the houses along the route to be taken by the Prime Minister and other VVIP guests.
Entry of outsiders has been banned in Ayodhya and no one will be allowed in the town without valid passes. Entry of UP Roadways buses has also been banned in Ayodhya.
Trains passing via Ayodhya have been diverted to other routes, though the Railways have cited construction on the platforms as the reasons, sources said that it could be owing to the security reasons.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who reviewed the security arrangements on Saturday, asked the officials to ensure that the local residents did not face shortage of essential commodities.