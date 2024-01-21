A day before consecration ceremony, Ayodhya turns into fortress

Sources said that 10,000 CCTVs were installed to keep an eye on the movement of people in the town. Anti-drone system equipped with artificial intelligence has also been installed, sources added.

The commandos of SPG, CISF, CRPF, NSG, and ATS were deployed to ensure fool-proof security during the event, said the source.

Besides, security personnel in plain clothes have also been deployed. Two NSF sniper teams have also been deployed in the town.

The entire Ayodhya town has been divided into nine zones with the Ram temple having been put in the Red Zone. Scanners, and other electronic items have been installed to ensure that no suspicious items could be taken inside these zones.

Besides the Ram temple, adequate security arrangements were also made at several other important temples and buildings, including Hanumangarhi temple, Kanak Bhavan. Green corridors were made from Lucknow airport to Ayodhya and on the Poorvanchal Expressway.

Sources said that the officials had also done verification of the houses along the route to be taken by the Prime Minister and other VVIP guests.

Entry of outsiders has been banned in Ayodhya and no one will be allowed in the town without valid passes. Entry of UP Roadways buses has also been banned in Ayodhya.

Trains passing via Ayodhya have been diverted to other routes, though the Railways have cited construction on the platforms as the reasons, sources said that it could be owing to the security reasons.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who reviewed the security arrangements on Saturday, asked the officials to ensure that the local residents did not face shortage of essential commodities.