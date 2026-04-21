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'Aap akeli rehti hai?': Rapido captain sends WhatsApp messages to Ghaziabad woman after ride; company responds

The video carried the overlaid text that read, "Rapido bike book kar leti hu kya hi ho jayega? (I'll just book a Rapido bike, what could possibly go wrong?)."
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 05:57 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 05:57 IST
India NewsGhaziabadRapidoRapido Bike Taxidata privacywomen safetyTrending

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