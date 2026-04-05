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AAP foot march arrives in Hathras; Sanjay Singh slams Centre for unemployment, divisive politics

Sanjay Singh added that ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and 'shiksha mitras' in Uttar Pradesh have been agitating for regularisation, while farmers are grappling with financial distress.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsAAPUttar PradeshSanjay SinghHathras

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