AAP MP Sanjay Singh submits documents to SIT on alleged Ram Temple land scam

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">Aam Aadmi Party</a> Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday submitted documents to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in donations received by the Ram Temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>.</p><p>In a post on X, Singh alleged that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust committed a scam worth crores of rupees through land purchases.</p><p>"I have handed over all the documents to the SIT. What action will be taken next, only Lord Ram knows," Singh said.</p>.Ayodhya controversy: A headache BJP did not need in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The AAP leader said the documents could help uncover various aspects of the matter. </p><p>"The purpose of appearing before the SIT was to present my side and submit the documents in my possession," he told reporters.</p><p>Singh claimed that the SIT chairman had himself contacted him and invited him to cooperate with the investigation.</p><p>Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, who is heading the SIT, reached the commissioner's office at around 11 am and handed over the documents to the investigation team.</p><p>The development comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of embezzlement of donations received by the Ram Temple trust.</p>.Ayodhya Ram mandir 'embezzlement' row: SIT submits interim report, recommends FIR against over 20 people.<p>The SIT on Tuesday submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government.</p><p>The report was submitted by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, who is an ex officio member of the trust.</p><p>The probe is still underway.</p><p>The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted the SIT on June 13, following a request from the temple trust after allegations of malfeasance surfaced.</p><p>Meanwhile, his party said, Kejriwal is scheduled to land at Lucknow airport later in the day and proceed to Ayodhya by road.</p><p>He will stay overnight in Ayodhya, and on June 26, he will visit the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi Temple.</p>