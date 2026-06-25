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Homeindiauttar pradesh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh submits documents to SIT on alleged Ram Temple land scam

The AAP leader said the documents could help uncover various aspects of the matter.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsAAPUttar PradeshAyodhyaSanjay Singh

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