uttar pradesh

Absconding criminal killed in encounter with UP police

Last Updated 30 October 2023, 08:42 IST

Lucknow: A notorious criminal carrying a Rs 25,000 reward on his arrest has been killed in an encounter with the police in Ghaziabad, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, police had set up a checkpoint in the Masoori police station area and directed two persons approaching on a motorbike to stop late on Sunday night.

The two motorcycle-borne persons began running and opened fire at the police, injuring a sub-inspector. In retaliatory firing, one of them was injured while the other managed to flee, they said

The injured was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, an official said, adding the deceased has been identified as Jitendra and he had 12 cases registered against him.

He was absconding in a case of robbery on October 27 in which was student had died. A reward of Rs 25,000 had been declared on his arrest, the police added.

(Published 30 October 2023, 08:42 IST)
