'Abused & harassed me': After Pune CA's death, UP finance manager ends life citing work pressure

''The company officials have been pressuring me to complete the recovery target....they also abused me and harassed me,'' the suicide note said.

Tarun, who was area manager in the finance company, had been entrusted with the task of recovering the loans given by the company to the farmers in Talbehat, Baragaon, Moth and some other areas. Sources said that the farmers had not been paying their EMIs for the past several months.

''The company officials threatened to sack me and said that the recovery will be made from my salary if I fail to complete the target,'' Tarun said in his suicide note, sources said.