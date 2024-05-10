Accused in Tata Steel official murder killed in police encounter in Ghaziabad

The police said in a statement, "On May 10, a police team of Shalimar Garden police station (in Ghaziabad) was conducting checks for the wanted accused in view of the criminal incidents and was checking in Kanha premises of the police station area when suddenly two motorcyclists ran away fast. On being chased, the motorcycle slipped and fell in front of the closed gate of a building."

The riders then opened fire at the police, leading to the cops retaliating in self-defence. One of the motorcyclists was injured in the police firing while the other fled, the statement added.