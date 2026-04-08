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Act of filing cases cannot make wife liable for abetting husband's suicide: Allahabad HC

The court quashed criminal proceedings against the wife and her family members, noting that there was nothing on record to show that they had any mens rea to abet the husband to die by suicide.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High CourtAbetment of Suicidematrimonial dispute

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