Addressing 'ethical dilemmas' must along with possibilities AI offers: President Murmu

Lucknow: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other contemporary technological developments offer unlimited transformative possibilities, but it is important to address 'ethical dilemmas' arising out of their use.

She said five Ds— demand, demography, democracy, desire and dream, which India has will be very beneficial in the country's journey of development.

She was addressing the 2nd convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) here.

"Today India has 5 Ds— Demand, Demography, Democracy, Desire and Dream. These 5Ds will be very beneficial in our journey of development. Our economy, which was at the 11th position a decade ago, is today the fifth largest economy and is on its way to becoming the 3rd largest economy by the year 2030," she said.