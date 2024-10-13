Home
Adityanath addresses grievances of 300 people at Gorakhpur Janata Darshan

According to an official statement, Adityanath forwarded individuals' applications to the concerned officials and instructed them for prompt and satisfactory resolution of problems.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 09:51 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

