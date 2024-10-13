Adityanath addresses grievances of 300 people at Gorakhpur Janata Darshan

<p>Gorakhpur: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> addressed grievances of around 300 people at the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises on Sunday morning, officials said.</p><p>According to an official statement, Adityanath forwarded individuals' applications to the concerned officials and instructed them for prompt and satisfactory resolution of problems.</p><p>He stressed the need for strict legal action against land grabbers and those exploiting the weak, the statement said.</p>.Stay united by eliminating untouchability, says CM Adityanath during Lord Ram's coronation ceremony.<p>Adityanath also reiterated that those left of government scheme benefits for any reason must be included, emphasising that state's commitment to ensure justice and prosperity in every citizen's life.</p><p>Several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment, to which the chief minister assured full government support, the statement read.</p><p>He instructed officials to expedite treatment cost estimates for submission to the government, it said.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister also called for transparency and fairness in resolving revenue and police matters, urging officials to address all complaints with compassion, it added. </p>