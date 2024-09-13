Adityanath, Akhilesh express grief at CPI(M) veteran Yechury's death

In a post in Hindi on X, she said, "The news of the death of CPI(M) general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sitaram Yechury, a well-known name in the country's politics, during treatment is extremely sad. He was a skilled MP and a sociable person. My deepest condolences to his family and all his loved ones. May God give them all the strength to bear this sorrow." A pragmatic Communist and one of the key architects of coalition politics since the mid-90s, Yechury died after battling lung infection.