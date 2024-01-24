Adityanath appeals people to maintain patience as 5 lakh visit Ayodhya temple

In a post on 'X', Adityanath said, "Conducted an on-site inspection of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Shri Ayodhya Dham today. On this occasion, necessary guidelines were also given to officials concerned to ensure easy and convenient darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla for the revered seers and devotees, and to run all necessary arrangements smoothly." The state government statement said the chief minister has taken command at 'ground zero' to ensure smooth 'darshan' for people.