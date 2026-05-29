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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Adityanath calls for tech-driven, sensitive UP Police; stresses modern, result-oriented training

The chief minister also stressed the need for courteous public behaviour by police personnel.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 22:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathUP Police

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