Adityanath calls for tech-driven, sensitive UP Police; stresses modern, result-oriented training

<p>Lucknow: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Thursday directed officials to make police training in Uttar Pradesh more technology-driven, practical and result-oriented, saying modern policing now requires sensitivity, communication skills and expertise in cyber crime and forensics.</p>.<p>Reviewing the police training system at a high-level meeting here, Adityanath said the UP Police should emerge as the country's best force in terms of efficiency, discipline, sensitivity and public trust.</p>.One lakh new recruitments in police this year: Chief Minister.<p>"Modern policing is no longer confined to maintaining law and order. Understanding of cyber crimes, forensic skills, communication ability and sensitive behaviour have become essential requirements of effective policing," the chief minister said, according to an official statement.</p>.<p>He directed officials to ensure quality, uniformity and transparency in police training and stressed regular evaluation of training programmes and maximum use of modern technology in training institutes.</p>.<p>Officials informed the meeting that the state currently has the Police Academy in Moradabad, 11 training institutions, six police training schools, two armed police training institutes and 93 recruit training centres, both temporary and permanent.</p>.<p>The government said the state's police training capacity has been increased from 18,000 to 60,244 personnel.</p>.<p>During the meeting, officials also highlighted Uttar Pradesh Police's performance under the Centre's Mission Karmayogi initiative through the iGOT portal.</p>.<p>As of May 27, 2026, as many as 3.90 lakh police personnel had registered on the portal and more than 59 lakh courses had been completed, making Uttar Pradesh Police the top-performing force in the country in training completion, the statement said.</p>.<p>The chief minister also directed faster development of role-based online training programmes.</p>.<p>According to the government, the training curriculum has been revised in line with present-day requirements and 11 sensitivity modules have been added. Personnel will also receive training through operational mock drills and capsule courses conducted by specialised agencies such as ATS, STF, NDRF, SDRF and fire services.</p>.<p>Officials said advanced facilities including drone training, cyber forensic labs, forensic labs, driving simulators and firing simulators are being developed to modernise police training.</p>.'If the police don't fire, should they get shot instead?': Yogi Adityanath on encounters in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The chief minister also stressed the need for courteous public behaviour by police personnel.</p>.<p>The meeting was informed that 5,816 policemen against whom complaints of misbehaviour with the public had been received were identified and are being given special training in communication skills and soft behaviour.</p>.<p>Adityanath said continuous innovation, accountability and modernisation should be ensured in the training system so that Uttar Pradesh Police can deal with every challenge with greater efficiency, sensitivity and professionalism. </p>