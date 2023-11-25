Adityanath launches 'Hot Cooked Meal Scheme' for kids aged 3 to 6 years in UP

The chief minister said that there are 1.90 lakh Anganwadi centres operating in the state, with more than two crore registered beneficiaries. These centres provide six types of services. For the first time in the state, the auspicious work of providing hot cooked meals to 80 lakh children aged three to six years is being started, the statement said.

Addressing the Anganwadi workers and helpers present at the programme, the chief minister said, “Children are form of God. You are fortunate because, like Yashoda Maa in the Dwapara yuga, who nurtured Krishna in his childhood, you are serving and taking health and nourishment responsibility of hundreds of 'Kanhas', contributing to the basis of a strong India. It is your fortune that you have got this opportunity.”

Adityanath said there were many questions about the nutrition schemes in the past but significant improvements have been made in the last seven years.