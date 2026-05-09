<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday evening met Governor Anandiben Patel at Jan Bhavan in Lucknow, fuelling speculation over a possible cabinet expansion.</p>.<p>Pressed for confirmation over the speculation surrounding the cabinet expansion, a senior BJP leader indicated that the exercise was likely to take place on Sunday.</p>.<p>“It is likely tomorrow (Sunday),” the party leader told PTI without elaborating.</p>.<p>The much-awaited expansion of the Uttar Pradesh ministry could take place on Sunday, though there has been no official confirmation from the government so far.</p>.<p>According to an official statement, Adityanath called on the governor at Jan Bhavan and presented her a copy of the book "Bhartiya Gyan Parampara Avadharna" written by Lalchand Ram.</p>.<p>The meeting assumes significance amid long-standing speculation over a cabinet expansion in the state. Political circles are abuzz with the possibility of an expansion taking place on Sunday or Monday, though no official confirmation has been made so far.</p>.<p>The speculation has gained momentum following the Bharatiya Janata Party's strong performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states, including West Bengal and Assam.</p>.<p>In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the maximum strength of the council of ministers can be 60. At present, six berths are vacant.</p>.<p>Political observers believe that any expansion of the ministry ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections could factor in caste and regional equations.</p>.<p>A senior Uttar Pradesh minister, commenting on the heightened buzz around the proposed expansion of the government ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls, said, “I think it is much anticipated anyway.” Sources said several names, including leaders from opposition camps who have moved closer to the BJP as well as some experienced party hands, are being considered for induction.</p>.<p>The exercise is being seen on the lines of the recent cabinet expansion in neighbouring Uttrakhand, where five ministers were inducted in March, taking the strength of the ministry to its full quota of 12. </p>