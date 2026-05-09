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Adityanath meets Governor Anandiben Patel; Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion likely on Sunday

Pressed for confirmation over the speculation surrounding the cabinet expansion, a senior BJP leader indicated that the exercise was likely to take place on Sunday.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 18:20 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 18:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathAnandiben Patel

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