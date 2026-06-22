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Adityanath visits Lucknow fire site, meets injured; announces aid, strict action against those responsible

Adityanath visited the upper floors of the building and reviewed the rescue and relief operations.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFire AccidentYogi Adityanath

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