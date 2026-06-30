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'Afraid of Ram devotees coming?': Congress says its UP chief Ajay Rai, other leaders planning Ayodhya temple visit are under house arrest

A Congress delegation was to visit the Ram temple on Tuesday amid the ongoing controversy over alleged embezzlement of funds.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:14 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

'Afraid of Ram devotees coming?': Congress says its leaders planning Ayodhya temple visit under house arrest

In one line
Congress alleges Uttar Pradesh police placed its leaders under house arrest to block a Ram temple visit amid donation controversy.
Key highlights
Congress delegation blocked
Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, including Ajay Rai, were allegedly placed under house arrest to prevent a planned visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Alleged political interference
Congress accused the BJP-led State government of authoritarianism, claiming the arrests were an attempt to suppress devotees' access to the temple.
Donation controversy escalates
The visit was scheduled amid ongoing allegations of embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple, with eight accused sent to judicial custody.
Constitutional concerns raised
The party argued that preventing devotees from visiting Ayodhya violates constitutional rights, as Lord Ram is a national symbol, not a political one.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:14 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndiaIndian PoliticsAyodhya

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