'Afraid of Ram devotees coming?': Congress says its UP chief Ajay Rai, other leaders planning Ayodhya temple visit are under house arrest

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Congress alleges Uttar Pradesh police placed its leaders under house arrest to block a Ram temple visit amid donation controversy.
Key highlights
• Congress delegation blocked
Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, including Ajay Rai, were allegedly placed under house arrest to prevent a planned visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
• Alleged political interference
Congress accused the BJP-led State government of authoritarianism, claiming the arrests were an attempt to suppress devotees' access to the temple.
• Donation controversy escalates
The visit was scheduled amid ongoing allegations of embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple, with eight accused sent to judicial custody.
• Constitutional concerns raised
The party argued that preventing devotees from visiting Ayodhya violates constitutional rights, as Lord Ram is a national symbol, not a political one.
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:14 IST