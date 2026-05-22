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After Bhojshala, dispute flares up over Kasmandi Mosque in Lucknow as Pasi community claims it was once a temple

The Pasi community relied on what it claimed the report of the English gazetteers and local historical accounts, which stated that the name ‘Kasmandi’ was associated with Raja Kans
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsLucknowMosqueUttra Pradesh

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