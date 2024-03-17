After failed BSP experiment in 2019, SP pins hope on Congress tie-up to stop BJP juggernaut in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The coming general election may throw some surprising results in Uttar Pradesh with the SP-BSP alliance now replaced by the SP-Congress pact under the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in 2019 had offered some resistance to the BJP on a handful of seats in the western and eastern parts of UP, but failed to make a big impact.