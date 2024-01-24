After grand consecration of Ram mandir, construction of 13 more temples under way in Ayodhya

In a bid to make Ayodhya the spiritual tourism hub of India, there are plans to build 13 more temples in the city. Six of these will be inside the huge temple complex and seven will be constructed outside it.

While efforts are ongoing to complete the construction of the main Ram temple that was consecrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, the other temples are also a work in progress, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Gurudev Giriji told NDTV.

Of the four floors of the main Ram temple, only the first floor has materialised as of now.

"Work is in progress on the second floor after which the shikhar -- the central dome -- will have to be done ... .Then there is work on the five key temples of the Ram parivar," Gurudev Giriji told the publication.