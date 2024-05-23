After Pune Porsche crash, 15-year-old in Kanpur who killed two in accident last year, hits four with car

HT quoted Additional commissioner of police (law & order) Harish Chandra as saying that the boy was last year charged under Section 304A (causing death of a person by an act of negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. But this provision has been replaced with Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Chandra asserted that the police will take up drives in schools in order to sensitise youth against underage driving.

This case comes at the backdrop of the ongoing outrage over the Pune Porsche crash wherein a group of friends who were returning on motorbikes at around 3:15 am on Sunday were hit by a speeding Porsche at Kalyani Nagar junction.

The two riders - Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh - died of their injuries, police said. The accused teenager who was allegedly drunk while driving was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later.

When the car was taken to the Pune RTO, it was found that a certain registration fee had remained unpaid. The owner was asked to pay the amount to complete the paperwork. Since the fee was not paid, the permanent registration of the vehicle was pending, officials had said earlier.

While the boy has been remanded to an observation home till June 5, his father is in police custody till May 24.

(With PTI inputs)