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Homeindiauttar pradesh

After Ram Temple, seer alleges embezzlement of offerings at Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura

Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Baba, was also one of the plaintiffs in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Masjid case currently pending in the court.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 11:13 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 11:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshmathuraRam Temple

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