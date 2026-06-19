After Ram Temple, seer alleges embezzlement of offerings at Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura

<p>Lucknow: Amid the allegations of ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>, a prominent Hindu seer has now claimed ‘embezzlement’ of donations at the Shree Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura and sought a CBI probe into the matter.</p><p>Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas president Dinesh Sharma alias Falahari Baba has written a letter, reportedly in blood, to chief minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that the CCTV cameras are switched off while opening the ‘golak’ (cash donation boxes) and counting of the offerings.</p><p>Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Baba, was also one of the plaintiffs in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Masjid case currently pending in the court.</p>.SIT probe into Ram temple fund row will bring truth to light: UP CM Adityanath.<p>‘’The CCTV cameras are switched off while opening the cash donation boxes and counting the offerings....there is no proper accounting of the jewellery also,’’ he said in his letter.</p><p>‘’Those who used to ride scooters are now owners of palatial houses...embezzlement has been taking place in a temple like Ayodhya for years,’’ he said in his letter.</p><p>The Baba demanded a CBI probe into the matter and said that he would approach the court if a CBI probe was not ordered.</p><p>The Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, however, dismissed the allegations saying that they were ‘baseless’ and lodged a complaint with the police against Sharma alleging that he had formed a ‘fake’ trust and collected donations from the devotees.</p><p>Police sources said that the matter was being investigated and further action would be taken on the basis of the facts emerging in the probe.</p>