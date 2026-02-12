<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Thursday updated his 'X' account cover image with a picture of himself alongside the BrahMos missile, underlining the state's emphasis on defence manufacturing and strategic capability.</p><p>Adityanath changed the cover image of his social media account shortly after the presentation of the state's record budget of Rs 9.12 lakh crore for 2026-27.</p><p>The move is being seen as a message highlighting the growing strategic and economic strength of what the chief minister has described as a "New Uttar Pradesh".</p>.Babri Masjid won't be rebuilt as 'qayamat’: Yogi Adityanath.<p>The message on his social media handle suggests that with the establishment of the BrahMos manufacturing unit in Lucknow, UP is emerging as a global hub for defence production.</p><p>The chief minister's post is also viewed as symbolising a convergence of economic expansion and strategic strength.</p><p>Through the budget, Adityanath has sought to project that the state's economy has risen "from the floor to the heights", reflecting what he calls a development model built on growth, security and investment.</p><p>An official statement said that the "supersonic saffron" messaging underscores the government's twin focus on accelerating development while strengthening security infrastructure, positioning UP as both an engine of economic growth and a shield for its residents.</p><p>Adityanath's official 'X' account @myogiadityanath has 32.6 million followers.</p>