After Shiv Sena & TMC, Samajwadi Party next? Rajbhar says major split brewing in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Amid the political crisis in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=west%20bengal">West Bengal</a>, Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday claimed that a major split was likely in the Samajwadi Party and that several of its members were ready to join the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a>. </p><p>Rajbhar posted on X that Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav had submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the first move of his alleged defection.</p><p>"A major split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious," Rajbhar posted. </p>.TMC re-run in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh split buzz as 6-7 MPs eye Shinde camp: Report .<p>He further claimed that the situation was not limited to Maharashtra and West Bengal and that "the entire SP is ready to join the BJP". </p><p>Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has not yet issued any response to his claims which come ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2027.</p><p>The claims come at a time when the Trinamool Congress is grappling with an unprecedented split, while the Shiv Sena (UBT), another major player in the Opposition camp, is staring at a crisis, with some of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the ruling Shiv Sena. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>