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Homeindiauttar pradesh

After Shiv Sena & TMC, Samajwadi Party next? Rajbhar says major split brewing in Uttar Pradesh

He said Ram Gopal Yadav had submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the first move of his alleged defection.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsBJPIndiaIndia PoliticsSamajwadi Party

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