Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Agencies hired by govt selectively targeting booths where Samajwadi Party won elections: Akhilesh Yadav slams SIR

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, 'The government has hired certain agencies comprising professionals sitting in Delhi, Lucknow and other places across the country.'
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us