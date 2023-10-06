Agra students shoot teacher in leg, boast online about it

Sonam Kumar, Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Agra West), told PTI, "The incident happened on Thursday noon outside the coaching centre on Mallupur road in Khandoli under Khandoli Police station in Agra. Two students, aged 16 and 18, called their teacher Sumit Singh to come outside the coaching institute. As the teacher came and one of the students opened fire on him."

Khandoli Police station Incharge Neeraj Kumar said the teacher was injured in leg and sent to the SN Medical College in Agra. 'He is safe,' Neeraj Kumar said.

The students have been taken into custody after the incident and further investigation is going on, Neeraj Kumar said.