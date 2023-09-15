Ahead of Prez visit, Noida Police bans private drones; Section 144 likely to be extended

"I pass this order that drones will not be operated by any private person or organization from September 20 to 25. Violation of this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," Katheria added in the order.

Other prohibitions, including restrictions on large gatherings, processions and protests under CrPC Section 144 are already imposed across Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on September 5 had issued an order, enforcing CrPC section from September 6 to 15 across Noida and Greater Noida to "maintain peace and harmony" during upcoming festivals and important public meetings.