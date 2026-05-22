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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ahead of UP Assembly polls, Congress turns to EBC outreach in bid to recreate 2024 Lok Sabha 'magic'

Congress has already conducted targeted meetings with farmers, lawyers, Jats, Gurjars, Passi, Nishad, Lodhi and upper castes among others in the past months.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 02:00 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 02:00 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshLok SabhaAssemblyEBCs

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