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AI, fake Army officer profiles and blackmail: Uttar Pradesh cops bust extortion racket linked to man's suicide

Investigators carried out technical analysis of the victim's mobile phone, including chats, calls and video calls, and found that the video calls had originated from Alwar district in Rajasthan.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshPoliceextortion

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