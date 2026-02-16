Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Akhilesh alleges mass deletion of SP supporters' names in SIR, seeks EC's intervention

The former UP chief minister demanded that the process of deleting names through Form 7 should be initiated only by the booth level officer (BLO) and not from any other source.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshElection CommissionSamajwadi Partyspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us