uttar pradesh

Akhilesh pays tributes to Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary

Last Updated 09 October 2023, 17:19 IST

Follow Us

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday paid glowing tributes to BSP founder and Dalit leader Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary and recalled his contribution to awakening the self-respect and political consciousness among Dalits.

SP workers also observed Kanshi Ram's death anniversary at the party's state headquarters in Lucknow and all other districts, the party said in a statement.

In his address in Etawah's Saifai, Yadav said Kanshi Ram had done the transformational work of awakening self-respect and political consciousness among Dalits.

'Kanshi Ramji got the Bahujan Samaj a place in politics. Following the path of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Babasaheb Ambedkar, Manyavar (Kanshi Ram) and Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) had undertaken a big political experiment of change of power. Today, we remember them,' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Samajwadi Party leaders, including its national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary and state president Naresh Uttam Patel, paid tributes to Kanshi Ram at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium of the party's headquarters in Lucknow.

(Published 09 October 2023, 17:19 IST)
